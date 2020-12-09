Miley Cyrus Defends Telling Exes to 'Eat S--t' in Latest Music Video

YouTube

"I think that was a way that I was able to fight back."

Miley Cyrus has no regrets about sending an explicit message to her past romantic partners.

During an appearance on the Australian talk show "The Project" on Wednesday, the pop music icon explained why she decided to end her latest music video for "Prisoner" with the statement, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s--t."

"I think life can be painful, and sometimes poking fun and laughing along, I always feel like life is laughing at me and pulling strings," Miley, 28, explained. "I think that was a way that I was able to fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was the perfect bookend for what we made, you know."

In August 2019, Miley split with Liam Hemsworth, less than a year after their wedding. The pair had dated on and off for almost a decade. The star recently said there was "too much conflict" to sustain a marriage.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," Miley explained on "The Howard Stern Show" last week. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

She also dished on her new song "WTF Do I Know?" which she said was written about Liam, including the lyric "I don't even miss you."

"Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier," she explained. "Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t."

After the Liam breakup, Miley enjoyed a brief fling with Brody Jenner's ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. Hooking up in August 2019, they split a month later.

She then began a relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson in October 2019, only to separate this past August.