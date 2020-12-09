Sofia Richie Slammed For Defending Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk Appearance

Getty/Facebook

"White privilege supporting white privilege."

On Tuesday, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli made her first public comments about her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal on the Facebook Watch series.

After Olivia posting a clip from the show to her Instagram, Sofia commented, “Yes girl!!😍😍 Cant wait for what's ahead." But a follower soon criticized Sofia's post, writing, "white privilege supporting white privilege."

"We are all human, who make human mistakes," the daughter of Lionel Richie responded. "Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love."

Lori and Mossimo are both serving time in prison after pleading guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California.

One of the scams included paying $500,000 to pass Olivia Jade and Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," said Gam. "I feel like, here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them. It's bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."

"At the end of the day, I really feel like she gonna be okay and she's gonna recover whether her ass was sitting at this table or not," added Gam, before , Jada Pinkett Smith said she felt like "Olivia deserves a space" to share her story.

"Obviously you do, because I fought it and guess what, she gonna be sitting right there," added Norris. "My feelings are what they are ... let's carry on."

Throughout the show, Olivia explained she wasn't "trying to victimize" herself.

"I don't want pity, I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed up and for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind this," said Olivia. "I never got to say, 'I'm sorry that this happened.' I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."