Winnie Harlow Says She Gained 13 Lbs in Lockdown

"My booty said 'it's quarantine sis!!'" she quipped.

It seems even supermodels like Winnie Harlow have gained some weight during quarantine.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the 26-year-old model revealed she's gained 13 pounds in lockdown.

She also revealed she'd like to get back to 125 pounds, which is just a little more than what she weighed when she walked the runway in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Alongside a meme that read, "I Never Returned Something I Bought Online, I Just Take The L And Keep It Pushing," Harlow wrote, "Bruh...tons of LLLLLL's. Hella clothes that don't fit. Bitch I thought I was my last year size..AHT AHT!! My booty said 'it's quarantine sis!!'"

The "America's Next Top Model" alum then followed up with a video in which she said fans "don't miss a damn thing" and had been referring to her as "Thiccie Winnie."

"I was like 118 pounds for Victoria's Secret," she continued, referring to the November 2018 event. "I am now 141."

Alongside the video, Harlow revealed her goal weight is 125 pounds.

The Canada native continued by sharing a throwback clip of herself from November 10, 2018. "Look how skinny I was," she wrote alongside the video.

Harlow then shared what appeared to be a recent clip in which she showed off her butt in the mirror. "Now look at her," she captioned the shot, adding a peach emoji.

The fashion model also posted a video of herself dancing with a friend, which she said was from back in May.

"Beginning of quarantine I was like 128 pounds," she revealed.

Although Harlow expressed her desire to lose weight, she appears to be in good spirits about it all.

Sharing a recent video of herself in a bikini, she wrote, "Now that body want all the Smoke."