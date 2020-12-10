Jersey Shore Recap: Here's How Deena Finally Found Out About Angelina Ambush

MTV

The guys were hoping to stage a ceasefire between the women in the cast, but it "backfired" big time.

The truth finally came out on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

To get the women on board, they decided to "double book" them on a cast trip to Las Vegas -- meaning Ronnie invited Angelina, Mike texted Deena and Jenni, and neither revealed they'd all be meeting up in the desert. Before they all arrived, however, JWoww bailed on the trip after getting a blood clot following TMJ surgery. Deena then complicated matters by revealing she was pregnant -- and telling everyone she didn't want any added stress during the trip.

With just hours before Angelina's arrival, the guys decided they had to finally fill Deena in on their plan, as the guilt started getting to them.

"Reality is going to hit us in the face tomorrow when Angelina arrives," said Vinny, as Mike added, "It's been 10 months since the wedding. Tomorrow is actually going to be the first day they may cross paths."

They agreed Mike should be the one to tell Deena her nemesis was on the way, as he was the one who flat out told her Angelina wouldn't be coming the day before. They also believed they had a "saving grace" in Deena's husband, Chris Buckner, who would be surprising his wife in Vegas to soften the blow.

"This double booking backfired. We did it all wrong," admitted Pauly. "Mike messed up logistics, we didn't know Deena was pregnant. Now we have this big surprise we have to fix."

Denna, meanwhile, was really enjoying the getaway so far.

"Being pregnant, it really puts in perspective with Angelina, for me right now, I just don't want that negative energy in my life," she told Sitch's wife, Lauren. "I just need zen. I don't want to fight with anybody this pregnancy."

When it came time to let Deena in on the big news, the guys first tried to pepper her up with compliments -- saying she looked amazing and was a "pleasure to be around." She, of course, saw right through it.

"When they do this shit, I know something is about to friggin' go down," she said in a confessional. "They're not this nice all the time."

"I just feel that honesty's the best policy and we had the best of intentions and we didn't even know you were pregnant," Mike began, as Deena said she was getting nervous. "We though that you're not gonna like this, but we didn't know you were pregnant. We don't want to stress you out, but we have a bit of a surprise for you."

"Just tell me what you have to frickin' say," demanded Cortese. "Quite possibly Angelina is maybe, um, showing up very soon. Angelina's gonna be here," he finally blurted out. The episode ended with a shocked Deena exclaiming, "Angelina's coming? Are you guys kidding?!"

No, they're not. And Angelina is sure to make quite the entrance.

"I'm pretty nervous. I'm very anxious about this, I don't know what these boys have up their sleeves," Pivarnick told her husband before hopping on a plane earlier in the hour. "I just don't want to feel like I'm being ambushed. I do want to just hang out and have fun. If it's just me and the boys, I won't be so mad. I'll be really happy, actually."

"If Jenni and Deena do decide to show up, I'm not going to back down to them," she added. "I'm not a f--king p---y, sorry."

While Angelina appeared in the preview for next week, Deena did not. Stay tuned for fireworks!