Ronnie Gets Roasted During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Dating Show (Exclusive)

MTV

As Ron meets his potential matches, his costars give him a hard time about his past.

Who's ready for a "Trouble Show at Love" with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

In Thursday's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," Ron's costars try to find him a new girlfriend following his split with Jen Harley -- recruiting some women to join them in their quarantine bubble for a faux dating show.

With Pauly D and Vinny Guadanino -- who starred on MTV's "A Double Shot at Love" -- hosting the festivities, the two made sure to keep the jabs coming to their costar while introducing him to his crop of women.

"Ronnie loves social media and goes live from time to time to spiral," began Vin, referencing Ron's many outbursts with Jen on Instagram Live. He then asked each woman to describe themselves with a hashtag.

One woman, a single mom named Laura, told him hers would be #MommyLookingForAPapi. Another hopeful told Ron she was a treasure hunter, while a third explained she used to be a construction worker.

"He doesn't do construction but he does move some furniture," joked Pauly, referring to Ron trying to throw Sammi Sweetheart's bed out of her room during one of their more volatile moments.

When another woman said her hashtag would be, #LetsGoViral, Vin joked Ronnie's had no trouble with that in the past. "He's definitely gone viral before," he cracked, before headlines about his social media wars with Jen were shown on the screen.

After one woman tried to catch Ron's eye with a "hint" about oral sex, the last lady said she was a contortionist -- and showed off her bend-ability as she proclaimed her hashtag would be #HeadOverHeelsForYou.

Deena Nicole Cortese was impressed.

"A girl who can go backwards, put her head between her feet and not show her kooka?" she exclaimed, "Classy!"