JoJo Siwa, Abby Lee Miller Call Out Dance Moms Star Christi Lukasiak: 'How Dare Her'

"I'm sure you're a very nice person, even though the experience that I've had with you, you were not nice to me," JoJo said of Christi Lukasiak.

Chloe Lukasiak's mother Christi kicked off some major "Dance Moms" drama recently, with JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller joining the social media fray.

Last week, original cast member Christi threw shade at the show's choreographer, Gianna Martello, when asked during a Q&A if the two still kept in touch.

"No, Gianna's not nice," Christi simply replied.

Soon after, JoJo took to her social media accounts to defend Gianna, calling Christi's response the "most disgusting and ignorant thing" she's ever heard.

"First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world," the "Boomerang" singer, 17, said on TikTok. "And second of all, she works so hard every single week for so many people, including Chloe."

"She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show," JoJo continued. "She was in charge of choreographing every single number. Now, yes, of course everyone has their moments and everyone isn't nice 24/7, including you Christi. The thing is, is you don't need to say that somebody is not a nice person. I'm sure you're a very nice person, even though the experience that I've had with you, you were not nice to me."

A parting shot was fired, as the YouTube sensation added, "You actually made a very rude comment to me, but it may have just been a moment."

In a TikTok video, Christi clapped back, claiming she had "no idea" what JoJo's experience on "Dance Moms" was like since they never filmed a season together.

"I have to take her word for it," she added. "If she had an amazing, positive experience then I'm really happy that's how it went and I honestly just wish mine had been a little similar."

After JoJo posted her original TikTok clap back to Instagram, Abby added her two cents in the comment section, thanking JoJo for "protecting people," before setting her sights on Christi.

"How dare her...," Abby began. "Didn't she sign a contract with the network that she wouldn't talk about us! @giannamartello is my student! RELAX EVERYONE, I TRAINED GIA - SHE CAN HANDLE ANY DUMB OR NASTY THING PPL SAY ABOUT HER - SADLY IT GOES WITH THE BUSINESS! Although she is a grown woman now, she was at my studio day in and day out - she grew up there training, competing, performing with ppl much more talented than... so and so! Actually, her small group & their Moms should have been the first - the original Dance Moms cast!!!"

"*I think when a child can't remember their choreo - EVER! NOT ONCE EXECUTE THE EXACT STEPS THEY WERE TAUGHT because they're out working extra gigs to build a new house for the parents instead of practicing, it aggravates all choreographers - me too!"

Christi has yet to publicly respond.