RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Gets Emotional As She Reveals She Did Not Want to Marry Step-Grandfather

Yes, even Mary Cosby knows her marriage to her own step-grandfather is "weird" -- and it wasn't an idea she was immediately sold on either.

With each new episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the reality star has revealed more and more about her unconventional arrangement. As she previously explained, her inheritance was contingent on her marriage to her grandmother's widow.

On Wednesday night, Cosby met up with costar Heather Gay to discuss Mary's ongoing feud with Jen Shah. Shah had used the marriage against Cosby in a fight, screaming about how Mary "f---ks her grandfather" during one particularly explosive moment.

Mad that Jen still hadn't apologized for the comment, Mary opened up to Heather and the audience in confessionals about her marriage.

"My grandmother, in her will, she wanted me to take her place," she explained. "Basically, my grandmother passed everything on to me, literally. She wanted me to also marry her second husband, which was my step-grandfather."

"It was different to me, it was weird," she asked Heather, as Heather made sure to point out that Robert Sr. was not a blood relative.

"That's incest! He's not my blood at all," exclaimed Mary. "I did marry him. I didn't want to, Heather. I didn't want to. That's weird to me, but [her grandmother] wanted it, she really did, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word. If she managed to bring this church this far, then she has to be right."

She went on to explain that it took her two years to get right with the idea before they got married, saying she had to pray on it and "seek the higher help."

"When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him," she added. "I chose what the man upstairs told me to do."

The two have been married for over 21 years and share a teenage son.