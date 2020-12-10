Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth Trash Talk Each Other on Social Media

Getty

Reynolds even enlisted his mom to call Hemsworth a "no-good asshat."

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth got into a hilarious social media battle, trading sick burns with the help of family and friends.

The exchange began with Ryan's mom, Tammy, swearing like a sailor in a video shared by Reynolds to Twitter on Monday, which began with her claiming she normally wouldn't "talk to my friends like this," but her son insisted.

"Chris Hemsworth is everyone's least-favorite Australian," she stated. "And as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists. Chris is an asshat who looks like a bodybuilder f--ked a platypus."

Tammy continued into an expletive-laden rant about Chris, before ending with an apology ... and a parting insult.

"I am so sorry for my son, Ryan. It's my fault, I brought him up wrong," she said, adding a reference to a different famous Chris, Chris Pine. "I loved you in 'Wonder Woman,' It was the best."

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020 @VancityReynolds

The clip was shared to promote the AGBO Superhero League, where Marvel stars compete in a fantasy football league to raise money for charity.

Not to be outdone, Chris enlisted his friend, costumer Dan Blacklock, to pretend he was Chris' dad to insult Ryan. But Dan wasn't much help, as he couldn't say anything bad about the "Deadpool" star.

Still, Chris persisted.

"What did we talk about before?" Chris asked a grinning Dan during the Instagram clip. "Tell him all the things we discussed. You hate him. He's a d--khead. The worst actor. Your least favorite Canadian in the whole world. You hate Aviation Gin. That it's disgusting. It's not your favorite drink."

"And 'Green Lantern?'" Chris continued. "What did you say about that? It's not the best movie ever. Even if you liked him, it's not the best movie."

Chris captioned the sidesplitting post, "@agbofilms superhero fantasy football league trash talking is in full swing!! It's all for charity so no hard feelings right @vancityreynolds!"