Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album Evermore Along with 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift

Swift surprised her fans on Thursday with the announcement that she would be dropping a companion album to "folklore" at midnight -- and a music video that picks up right where "cardigan" left off.

If she's not careful, Taylor Swift is going to wind up with a visual album like Beyoncé is becoming known for.

Not only did Swift drop another surprise album on her fans with "evermore," but she also delivered its first music video. Filled with the same kind of whimsical magic, the video for "willow" picks up right where we left Taylor at the end of "cardigan."

Once again, she climbed inside her piano, this time following what appeared to be a rope of sorts made of the same orange glowing magic stuffs that lured her through the stages of a relationship in the "cardigan" music video.

This time we saw her at different stages and ages of her life connecting with a man (or boy) who keeps disappearing on her, if he was ever there. We also have to give credit, though it may not have been intended, for how safe Taylor was being in many of the scenes for this Covid era.

At one point, she was trapped in a box of glass with her man on the other side. For another, as she joined what looked like a group of druids or witches making a column of mystical spheres with her orange glowing magic stuffs, all of them (save Taylor) were wearing masks.

This time, when the rope led her back into the real world, she found the literal man of her dreams waiting in the cabin, rather than just an old cardigan. The clip ended with the two of them walking out the door into the real world, side by side and hand in hand. Finally, it would seem, she's found the real deal.

It's appropriate that the videos are linked so intricately, as Swift describes her ninth album, "evermore," as a companion album to her summer surprise release, "folklore."

While taking questions from fans through her YouTube page in the time leading up to the release of both album and music video, Swift told her fans, "I wanted 'evermore' to represent fall & winter while 'folklore' represents spring & summer.

"I've always wanted to do a two-part anthology that's a collective body of work and it just kind of happened naturally," she continued, as detailed by E! News.

She also took to her Instagram page with a lengthy and detailed exploration of the creation of this album, which surprised even her, as the first companion album to a previous release.

As always, Swifties were quickly looking for Easter eggs throughout the video, including easy ones like the fact that her video co-star Taeok Lee has danced with her on tour. She also said that once scene "represents how I feel about fame," while she also made an effort to represent each season.

As with "cardigan," Swift directed the video for "willow." And, of course, she directed all four videos that came from her "Lover" album. At the same time, she has been hard at work in the studio re-recording her first five albums (sixth to come soon) as part of her ongoing battle over control of her masters.

We say ongoing, but it looks as if Swift is effectively moving on from them with these re-recordings, and her fans are just as eager to hear her newest take on her classic albums as they were for this latest release.

"evermore" is streaming now on all major streaming platforms, while fans can also check out the official lyric videos for all of its tracks on her official YouTube channel