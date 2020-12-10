Tiffany Haddish Says Recording Academy Wanted Her to Pay Her Own Way as Grammys Pre-Telecast Host

Getty

The comedian says she was asked to host the three-hour event without compensation.

Tiffany Haddish will not be appearing as host for the Grammys pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony because, according to her, the Recording Academy was too cheap to pay her anything for the gig.

"I was like, 'The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking," she told the outlet. "And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that's not okay."

In fact, they wanted her to cover all of her own expenses. They not only asked her to host the three-hour event for free, according to Variety, but also expected her to foot the bill for her hair, makeup and wardrobe.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she explained. "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful."

Haddish was nominated for her second Grammy Award in the Best Comedy Album category for her "Black Mitzvah" special.

As for her comment that she's not sure if she'll ever get nominated again, that could be a reference to recent comments by snubbed artists like The Weeknd and Halsey suggesting that politics plays a huge role in nominations.

According to the Recording Academy, this is standard operating procedure. Unlike the show itself, the Academy itself throws the pre-telecast event and everyone who has appeared on them, from artists to hosts, have traditionally done so without any compensation.

Haddish, however, doesn't think that's good enough. "This is something that needs to be addressed," she argued. "How many other people have they done that to? It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it."

