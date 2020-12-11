Jimmy Fallon Cries on Drew Barrymore Show As He Talks About Late Mother-in-Law

The Drew Barrymore Show

Jimmy Fallon has interviewed hundreds of celebrities and famous figures on "The Tonight Show," but he'll never get to have his dream guest appear on his show: his late mother-in-law.

While appearing on the latest episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show's" YouTube segment, "The Art of the Interview" Thursday, Fallon -- who has been married to film producer Nancy Juvonen since 2007 -- became emotional as he spoke about his mother-in-law, who passed away before he ever met his wife.

When Barrymore asked Fallon who he would love to interview on his late-night talk show, Fallon named Juvonen's mom.

"I'd like to have her look at me and talk to me and say like, 'Hey that's who your daughter married, and she's good,'" he tearfully told Barrymore, who also began to cry.

"Edit this out or add more tears, one or the other," Fallon joked, before adding. "But yeah, just to let her know who I am and who her daughter fell in love with, and that she has grandkids and just so many things."

Fallon, 46, and Barrymore, 45, co-starred together in 2005's "Fever Pitch," the film in which Fallon's wife was a producer. Ten years prior, in 1995, Juvonen and Barrymore both co-founded the production company Flower Films.

Fallon and Juvonen wed in 2007 and share daughters Winnie, 7, and Franny, 5.