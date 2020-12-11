Khloe Kardashian and True Receive Celtics Gift Basket After Tristan Signs to Team

Instagram

Tristan signed a $19 million, two-year deal with Boston after nine seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are poised to be Boston Celtics fans.

On Thursday, the reality star, 36, shared a snap of a gift basket sent to her and her 2-year-old girl from the NBA outlet after Tristan Thompson inked a deal with the team for $19 million.

"Thank you so much @celtics!! So sweet of you to include True and I!!! Go green," Khloe captioned the post.

The adorable gift basket included a teddy bear in a Celtics jersey, two knit beanies, a coffee mug and some T-shirts. The attached note read, "Khloe & True! Welcome to the team! We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!"

Hours earlier, Tristan took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself in the Celtics' uniform with the caption, "☘️Year 10☘️." Khloe commented with five green heart emojis.

Although Khloe has kept mostly mum on Tristan's move, except for the gift basket shout out, ET reported the "Good American" designer is struggling with the news.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," a source for the outlet said. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive."

"At this point they're planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it's still up in the air and there's no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."