Safety's Corinne Foxx & Jay Reeves on 'Electrifying' Experience Filming Disney's Inspirational Sports Drama (Exclusive)

TooFab/Disney

The stars of Disney's "Safety" opened up about being part of the heartwarming sports drama that was inspired by a true story.

Speaking with TooFab, Corinne Foxx (Kaycee) and Jay Reeves (Ray-Ray) both agreed now is the perfect time to tell the uplifting tale of former Clemson University football star Ray McElrathbey, who struggled during his college days to care for his 11-year-old brother after his mother was sent away for drug rehabilitation.

"I mean, it's been such a tough year and I feel like we all want to just cuddle up and watch something that's going to make you feel good," Corinne, 26, began. "But also the movie is about sacrifice and I think we've all made huge sacrifices this year, obviously. And so I think we'll be able to relate to Ray's resilience and his courage that you'll see in the film."

Jay, 25, added, "We need something like this. This movie really hits every emotional pocket from laughter to crying to anger. I got to feel everything while shooting this. So I can't wait for you guys to go through these emotions and get some of that good stuff."

Although the movie is certainly family-friendly, it doesn't shy away from the tougher subjects like addiction and foster care, which made creating the film that much more rewarding for Corinne.

"It's definitely heavy subject matter. The situation is very intense," she admitted. "And I think what attracted me to the project is that I have two sisters that are 12 and 13 years old and, you know, I would never be in this situation, but if I was, I would step up in the way that Ray did."

"And so I think when I read that story, being a big sister, I was like, 'I would do the exact same thing,' you know?"

One of the more unique aspects of making "Safety," according to both stars, was being able to film in the storied Clemson football stadium.

"Electrifying," Jay recalled of the experience. "I still feel the chills when I think about it. Definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity. I never even imagined myself really being in South Carolina for that long, you know, but to go down there and not just see the field was great, but the community, the support that that place has."

"I wish the world would just reflect that, you know," he continued. "Hopefully we can get the world to do that when they watch this movie."

Corinne added with a laugh, "There was 80,000 people in the stands. I was in the student section to film my bits, you know, cheering on the boys. And we had to tell all the other students like, 'Put your cell phones away, this is 2006, there's no iPhones like this. Like don't have them out.'"

"But it was really cool for the boys because they got to actually run down the Clemson Hill, which is a very iconic thing to do," she continued. "And they actually got to do some plays on the field with everyone cheering for them, which only collegiate athletes get that moment and they got to do it. And so I was teary-eyed in the stands watching them. Probably one of the most memorable parts of filming that movie."

As for the audition process, Corinne said she read for the part about "3 or 4 times."

"And I remember when I left going, 'That went really well, it went really well. I feel good about it.' And obviously it did because I got the role," she said with a huge smile.

For Jay, he said he "screamed" when he found out he landed the coveted part.

"You know, it's like a dream come true," he confessed. "My managers love to do this thing where they all hop on the phone and then they call you like you're in trouble. So of course I was nervous, you know, but when I got the news, I was screaming."

During the interview, Corrine also talks about working with the other thespian in her family, dad Jamie Foxx — Check it out in the video above!

"Safety" streams on Disney+ starting December 11.