Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares Throwback Wedding Snap Ahead of First Anniversary

Getty/Instagram

The actress and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together.

Hilary Duff celebrated her first anniversary with Matthew Koma a little early on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Younger" actress, 33, shared an adorable photo of the couple from their wedding, which took place on December 21, 2019.

"Coming up on a year. My husband. Love you so," she captioned the snap of the two smooching. "Thanks for not saying anything about the sweet potato fries i ate in bed last night at 10 pm ..."

Matthew shared the photo as well on his Instagram Stories.

The pair met while working on Hilary's album "Breathe In. Breathe Out" in 2015. They began dating in 2017 and announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2018. Daughter Banks arrived in October of that year.

After a short engagement period, the pair wed during an intimate backyard gathering at their home in Los Angeles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house," a source told People at the time. "When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," the source said. "Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."

Back in October, the couple said they were expecting their second child in a sweet announcement on Instagram.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me …" the actress wrote alongside a boomerang of Matthew rubbing her belly.

Matthew shared the same clip, making a joke about what he and his wife have been up to during time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lol quarantine was fun," he captioned the post. "Baby #3 -- 2021."

Hilary also shares son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.