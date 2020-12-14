How Dionne Warwick Reacted to SNL Sketch About Her

NBC/Getty

"That young lady's impression of me was very good," the singer said of "SNL" castmember Ego Nwodim.

Dionne Warwick received the "SNL" treatment on Saturday night -- and now she's sharing her review.

On Sunday morning, the 80-year-old Grammy winner took to her Twitter account -- the profile of which has made her a trending topic of late -- to react to the hilarious "Saturday Night Live" sketch about her.

Warwick, who turned 80 on Saturday, had nothing but good things to say about the "SNL" parody, praising Nwodim's performance in particular.

"This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. "That young lady's impression of me was very good," Warwick tweeted, before poking fun at the sketch's joke about her niece, who Warwick recently revealed writes some of her tweets. "Who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?"

In another tweet, Warwick tagged Nwodim and wrote, "You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star. @eggy_boom," to which the "SNL" castmember replied, "Here I go crying on a Sunday! Wow. Thank you so much."

The singer went on to clarify that she only hopped onto Twitter to react to the "SNL" parody and to applaud Nwodim. Warwick said she plans on returning if she gets "bored."

"I just logged in to tell @eggyboom @SNL and the other young lady that they did a wonderful job," she tweeted. "I hope you all have a great Sunday. I’ll come back if I get bored. Bye!"

