Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Take Lie Detector Test, Reveal Hilarious Results

"I didn't know you wanted to breakup with me..."

In a brand new episode of Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube series called "The Early Late Show With Dixie D'Amelio" she is joined by her boyfriend, Noah Beck, as the two hilariously answer uncomfortable questions while being hooked up to a professional lie detector.

D'Amelio was first in the hot seat, and after a few rounds of asking innocent questions, Dixie claiming to Noah that she couldn't see the two tying the knot in the future, while polygraph expert Johnathan who moderated the test, noted that her answer was a lie.

Another stand out result was when Beck, asked his girlfriend if she ever thought of breaking up with him, to which she replied "No."

However, the results shocked Beck, and showed that she lied. D'Amelio went on to explain that she had thought of breaking up "one time," but that the two had already discussed the issue.

While being asked the same question, Beck, also replied "No." Adding to the embarrassment, the results showed that he also lied. D'Amelio said, "You knew about that, but I didn’t know you wanted to break up with me."

Beck explained, "We talked about it. I didn't bring it up saying 'listen this is why I am thinking about breaking up with you.'"

The 19-year-old lovebirds found some common ground when they both agreed that Dixie wears the pants in the relationship.

Unfortunately, things took an awkward turn when Dixie asked Noah if he was physically attracted to YouTuber James Charles.

While holding back the giggles, Beck answered "No."

However, the polygraph results said otherwise, insinuating that Noah was in fact attracted to James.

Dixie couldn't fight back the urge to laugh, as Noah turned to Jonathan and asked, "Why do you keep doing this to me?"