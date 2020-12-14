Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok Account Was Hacked

Instagram

"I guess dixie123 was a bad password."

Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok account with over 46.3 million followers was hacked, suspended, and then deleted over the weekend.

On Dec. 13, many diehard fans of the TikTok sensation noticed that Dixie's profile had been breached by a hacker after a slew of strange posts, and later, an error message that read, "User doesn't exist."

"preparing to hack Dixie," the hacker captioned the first video posted to Dixie's account that showed a mouse "bench pressing" a trap.

The second TikTok video posted paid homage to "The Chuckling Squad" who were a group of hackers responsible for gaining access to Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account in 2019.

The last video exposed the hacker, an unknown culprit, who was waving a pistol around advising Dixie's fans to "follow @koiiddd," on Instagram. Dixie's bio was also changed to "follow @koiiddd," as well.

This was the last TikTok posted to Dixie D’Amelio’s account. pic.twitter.com/MNnDFPM9gg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 14, 2020 @defnoodles

"I guess dixie123 was a bad password," Dixie commented on the TikTokRoom's Instagram post, which originally shared the unlucky news.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 19-year-old "Naughty List" singer wasn't the only family member to fall victim to security breaches on their account this past weekend.

Her father, Marc D'Amelio, was also targeted by the hacker who posted similar videos to his account, many with the caption "#F**kTheDamelios," and warned fans that they wanted to "get Charli's profile next."