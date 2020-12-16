Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Where Things Stand with Snooki After Jersey Shore Exit (Exclusive)

Instagram

The "Jersey Shore" star says she's ready and willing to hash things out with Nicole, even after quitting the show.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may be finished with "Jersey Shore," but she still has unfinished business with former costar Angelina Pivarnick.

After the original series' six seasons and three of its "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" revival, Snooki quit the show in 2019. At the time, she said she hated being away from her family, had grown out of her party days and was simply over the drama, in-fighting and threats from fans picking sides.

Her exit came on the heels of her disastrous speech at Angelina's wedding with Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. And while viewers will have to wait and see whether Pivarnick was able to patch things up with Deena and Jenni as the current season plays out, she tells TooFab things are very much unresolved when it comes to Nicole.

According to Angelina, she texted each of the women with personalized, individual texts to try and smooth things over after the wedding fallout. She claimed Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino even proofread them before she she hit send.

"He said send it, so good. It was such a nice text I sent to her and she was just like, 'You know, I'm very hurt, I'm upset,'" said Pivarnick. "I was like, 'I understand, but I'm also hurt,' and we were going back and forth a little bit. We weren't yelling at each other over text, we were being very calm, cool and collective [sic]."

"I still haven't gotten my chance to sit down with her, but I'm willing," she continued. "She's not filming anymore, unfortunately. I mean, listen, I would love to sit down with her. I really would love to have that chance to sit down with her and see where she's at, see where I'm at. Let's try to hash things out. Let's try to put everything on the table."

Looking back at their time together on the MTV show, Pivarnick said she believes she and Nicole were "very close."

"She was my drinking buddy. Every time I'd go out, we were the last men standing," said Angelina. "Me and Nicole were just fun and even in New Orleans we were cute, we slept in the bed together, we were out until 6 in the morning galavanting New Orleans."

"It's really unfortunate right now," she said of the current situation. "So, whenever she wants to, I'm here. I'm willing to sit down. We'll see if she ever will."