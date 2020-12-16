Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann Reacts to Being Recast for Ant-Man 3

Getty

"I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday."

"Avengers: Endgame" star Emma Fuhrmann is sharing her thoughts on her MCU role being recast.

On Monday, Fuhrmann -- who starred as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man in "Avengers: Endgame" -- spoke out on Twitter after Marvel Studios announced that Kathryn Newton would be playing Cassie in the third Ant-Man film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

While Fuhrmann thanked her fans for their support and said she'll "always be grateful" to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she alluded that she didn't learn she had been replaced until news broke during Disney's Investor Day presentation last week.

"Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me," tweeted Furhmann, 19. "I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU."

"I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time," she continued in another post. "Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds. Xo Emma ❤️"

During Disney's Investor Day on Thursday, Marvel announced the main cast for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," with Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer all returning. In addition to Newton, Jonathan Majors will also be joining the cast and will be playing Kang the Conqueror.

Newton will be the third actress to take on the role of Cassie Lang. The role was previously played by Abby Ryder Fortson, before Fuhrmann took over the role, playing an older version of Cassie, after the MCU time jump in "Endgame."

