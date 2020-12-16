RHONY Cast Members Speak Out Against Indoor Dining Shutdowns in NYC

Bravo

Sharing photos from a Times Square rally about the cause on Instagram on Tuesday, the three New York Housewives voiced their support for restaurant owners and employees. According to Page Six, McSweeney attended the protest, however, it's unclear if her co-stars did as well.

In their posts, McSweeney and Singer both slammed the public health order and referenced the state's latest transmission data, which said only 1.43 percent of the state's spread came from restaurants and bars, while 73.84 percent traced back to household and social gatherings.

"This isn't about dining out. Open your eyes. This is about hard working people, small business owners and NYC," McSweeney wrote alongside photos from the protest, tagging The NYC Hospitality Alliance. "There is no NYC without restaurants, our sous chefs, bus boys and bartenders, wait staff etc. They need help. 1.4% transmission rate in indoor dining does not warrant plummeting all these people into poverty. Please pay attention!!! These photos say it all."

In her post, Singer posted similar pics from the rally and wrote, "As a New Yorker I am appalled to see what is happening to the restaurant / hospitality industry! How do @nygovcuomo & @nycmayor expect these businesses to survive!!? The CDC states indoor restaurant dining only represents 1.43% of covid cases 73% come from household gatherings....and what about subways, buses and planes?"

"It is my opinion @nygovcuomo wants to bring New York City to its knees economically he wants to destroy it, the reason is because he needs a federal bail out," Singer's caption continued. "Prior to Covid New York State was already in serious debt. It is time we stand up and save our small businesses!! #savenycrestaurants #savesmallbusinesses"

De Lesseps shared the same photos as her co-stars as well as a statement from the NYC Hospitality Alliance. In her caption, the Bravo star simply wrote, "Restaurants are the lifeblood of New York City🙏 #savenycrestaurants."

See their posts, below.

