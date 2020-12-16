The Voice Crowns a Winner

NBC

See how fiancees Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reacted to who was named the champion.

"The Voice" has crowned a new winner.

On Tuesday night's season finale of "The Voice," Team Gwen's Carter Rubin, 15, was revealed as the Season 19 champion, becoming the first win for Gwen Stefani's team. Rubin is also the youngest male winner in "Voice" history.

After host Carson Daly announced that Rubin had beat out contestants John Holiday, from coach John Legend's team, Desz, from Kelly Clarkson's team, and Ian Flanigan from Blake Shelton's team, it was down to Rubin and country-rock troubadour Jim Ranger, another finalist on Team Blake.

At that point, it was neck in neck for fiancees Stefani and Shelton, before Team Gwen's Rubin was ultimately crowned the champion.

While Shelton -- who has appeared on all 19 seasons of "The Voice" -- has won seven times, it was the first victory for Stefani, who has been a coach on five seasons of the NBC competition series.

Stefani, 51, took to social media to celebrate Rubin's victory -- and also rub the win in Shelton's face a bit.

In a confetti-filled Twitter video of herself alongside Rubin on "The Voice" stage," Stefani exclaimed, "Oh my God, we won! This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this is happening right now."

Stefani also shared another clip on her Instagram Story, in which she playfully gloated about beating her fiancée.

"I just beat Blake Shelton at 'The Voice,' okay? Just so you know," she told the camera, before showing Shelton's reaction.

"This show is rigged," Shelton quipped.

Shelton, 44, later congratulated Stefani on Twitter, writing, "Congrats on the win @gwenstefani! I'll let this one slide!"

He continued, "@carterjrubin... if anyone beat #TeamBlake I'm glad it's you!!!!"

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in late October -- and now with Stefani's win, they have another reason to celebrate.