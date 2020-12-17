Ellen DeGeneres Talks 'Excruciating' Back Pain After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Getty

"Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad."

Ellen DeGeneres has offered an update on her condition following her COVID-19 diagnosis, revealing she's experienced a symptom she didn't know was linked to the respiratory virus.

In a video shared to her social media accounts on Wednesday, the daytime talk show host told fans she's "feeling 100 percent" and is feeling "really good." However, Ellen, 64, also said she discovered that "excruciating" back pain is a symptom of the coronavirus, something she wasn't aware of.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much," Ellen began in the clip. "I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

"One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain," she continued. "Didn't know that that was a symptom. I talked to some other people... back pain."

"Who knew? How come?" Ellen added. "Back pain. Bad."

As shown in the video, Ellen's sense of humor doesn't seem to have been impacted despite her diagnosis. After sharing her update, the comedian played a "quick" game of Connect Four with her wife, Portia de Rossi, joking that Portia "let her win."

Last Thursday, Ellen revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she shared in a statement posted on her Twitter account. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"I'll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Telepictures said production on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been paused until January.