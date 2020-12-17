Angelina Pivarnick Reacts to Jersey Shore Costars' Ultimatum and Deena's Tears Over Her Arrival (Exclusive)

MTV

Angelina Pivarnick finally landed in Las Vegas on Thursday's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- and the reality star is sharing what went down behind the scenes leading up to her arrival and how she really feels about her costars' behavior once she got there.

While she didn't know for sure whether Jenni "JWoww" Farley or Deena Nicole Cortese would also be at the resort, she had an idea they could be. Because of that, Pivarnick tells TooFab she did "a lot of meditation" to mentally prepare for the trip.

"I was like gearing up for the worst of the worst," she continued. "I didn't know what was going to happen because the boys like to prank ... but I didn't know what to expect behind those doors, especially with Jenni. You don't know what you're going to get. It was very nerve wracking."

During the episode, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino clued Deena into Angelina's arrival and she was not happy about it. In fact, she broke down in tears over the news, as the pregnant star didn't want to deal with anyone or anything that would bring her stress. In an attempt to make her feel better, the guys also surprised Deena by secretly flying in husband Chris Buckner and their son CJ. By the hour's end, Deena and Angelina hadn't yet crossed paths.

"Watching these episodes was like, how are they this mad? I know she's pregnant ... I totally get that. That I understand. I've never been pregnant before but I can only imagine," Angelina told us. "But before she was pregnant, she didn't want to sit down with me. This was a thing for a year."

"I knew this was gonna happen. I know how they work now. It's kinda like, alright Deena, shouldn't I be the one crying?" she asked. "I'm the one against three or two now. It's not easy for me. It's really not sometimes, but I just wanted to sit down with them. I wanted to put my best foot forward. At the end of the day, we're family and the boys really did want to get this family back together. I gotta tell you, those boys they went far and wide and they outdid themselves with trying to get this family to sit down. They really did want it and that's so amazing. Just so genuine of them. I really love the boys."

When Pivarnick did land in Sin City, she met up with the boys first and refused to back down from her anger over Deena, JWoww and Snooki's wedding speech. She called the fallout between them "so petty and so stupid" and told the guys, "I have my right to have my feelings and that's it. They were trying to be funny, but they were not funny."

Since the initial sit-down didn't really lead to any resolution and was filled with a lot of joking, the boys decided they needed to talk with her again and make it clear how serious they were about her patching things up with the other women. "It's coming to the point where, if you don't want to be part of this family, we might have to move on without you," Mike said in a confessional, before sitting down with Angelina and saying just that.

"We wanted to put all the fun and games aside and joking and say we want to move forward," he told her, in front of the other guys. "If you want this situation solved, you have to be part of the solution. We just want to move forward, all of us."

The episode ended with him asking her, "Do you want to be in this family? There are times for fun and games and there are times to be serious. Do you want us to take you serious?"

"I look at Ron, I'm like, 'Oh shit, things are getting really serious around here, no more joking around,'" Pivarnick told TooFab about the ultimatum. "Because they really put all their effort into this. They really did. Off camera, on camera. I mean Mike and I were working behind scenes tryin' to get these girls to want to sit down with me off camera. Mike was there for all of this. Ron was calling me every other day like, c'mon, what are we doing here.'"

"The boys didn't want any more drama and I understand that, because stringing them along having them go through this, it's like woman drama," she continued. "It was like, enough is enough at this point. And I was at that point too. I just wanted to sit down with them and just see what they had to say, and just squash this shit already. Life is short, you know? That’s really where I was at, but seeing them be serious like that, alright, well, shit's gonna hit the fan now because, you know, what's gonna happen?"