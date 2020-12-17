Mariah Carey's Daughter Detonates 'Xmas Bomb' Aboard RV on Family Trip

Instagram

Looks like Monroe is coming for mommy's Christmas crown.

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas and it appears her daughter is following in her footsteps.

During an adorable clip posted to the music icon's Instagram on Thursday, Monroe is seen sprinting to an RV with a sparkly "Xmas bomb" in hand as she yells, "Let's get festive!"

Once inside, the 9-year-old tosses the bomb and suddenly, boom, the RV is transformed into a winter wonderland decked out in fabulous holiday decor; with everything from holly to stockings to their cute pup wearing antlers.

"Our merry little road trip with @outdoorsy #GetFestive 🎄🎉❤️," Mariah captioned the hilarious holiday video.

Rocking red plaid pajamas and a facemask, the Elusive Chanteuse can be heard saying, "So we're on our festive road trip making our way across the land, celebrating and staying safe, seeing so many familiar places."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She then screams with delight at the first sight of snow, adding, "This is the best way to be outdoors... but not really be outdoors."

The video ends with the RV pulling up to a sign that says, "Welcome to Aspen."

Earlier this month, the "All I Want For Christmas is You" songstress revealed how she began celebrating Christmas in her own way after her divorce from Tommy Mottola.

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship–slash–marriage, I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told Elle, adding that she now goes to a "snowy place" for the holiday every year.

"I'm not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids," she explained. "And by the way, even if I didn't have kids, I would be doing this."