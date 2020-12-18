How Angelina Pivarnick Feels About JWoww Reuniting with Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello (Exclusive)

Getty

"Do I hate the guy? No. I don't even know him."

Zack Clayton Carpinello's behavior with Angelina Pivarnick sparked a major feud between her and Jenni "JWoww" Farley in the past and led to JWoww dumping him. But how does Angelina feel about it now that they've clearly reconnected?

Quick refresher: In 2019, the cast went out for a wild night in Las Vegas, Jenni got blackout drunk, and Zack made Angelina uncomfortable with his behavior and hand placement. Pivarnick claimed he was too touchy, but Jenni didn't believe her until the footage from that night aired on the show. Once JWoww saw what really went down, she broke up with Zack.

Jenni later confirmed the two started dating again after Angelina's wedding, however, with Farley saying he was there for her to lean on after the backlash she got for her now infamous speech with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese.

According to Angelina, she and Zack have never had a conversation about what went down in Vegas, but she's happy if Jenni's happy.

"Him and I still haven't sat down. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. We're currently filming right now. So, you don't know if I'm going to run into him," she told TooFab. "I don't know what's going to happen, but do I hate the guy? No. I don't even know him."

"Whatever makes her happy ... and this goes for all of them, Nicole, everyone, all of them, I want what makes them happy. I'm happy when they're happy," she continued. "I don't want any animosity with the roomies. I'm not a malicious person. I'm a wild card. I say what I feel. I say what's on my mind, but that's who I am. I've always been like that. I'm not gonna change for anyone. I think people should understand me for that. Take me for who I am, and take me or leave me because I'm Angelina and that's it."

"If he's making her happy, good for Jenni," she added. "That's all that matters."

While viewers have yet to see Angelina and Jenni hash out the wedding fiasco this season on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," it's clearly going to happen once the show returns in 2021. Though we'll have to wait and see whether they're able to squash their beef, tensions are still running high between them IRL -- as demonstrated during a recent interview the cast did with Jenny McCarthy.

The interview got confrontational between the two costars, as they argued over why Snooki really quit the show and about Angelina's social media behavior following the wedding. After audio of the speech leaked online, Jenni believes Angelina only stoked anger from the fans toward her, Deena and Nicole on Twitter and Instagram -- long before viewers would be able to actually see the toast in its full context.

"Back in the day, in 2009 and 2010, social media wasn't a huge thing like it is today. You know, but now we have that, and it's definitely a thing that gets in the middle every time we film," Pivarnick explained. "Those emotions came back up and she was kind of just going at me a little bit. I'm like, oh geez, alright. And then I'm like being very calm -- I've been trying very hard to be calm lately in my life, I'm trying to put a different kind of Angelina forward, if you will."

"I think I did a pretty good job on the Jenny McCarthy interview. I would say that," she added. "I would definitely have to give myself a little pat on the back because I did really well. It's hard. It’s hard to film and see what somebody said about you and then social media is in between and then you're watching it and all those emotions come back up. You're like livi it all over again."