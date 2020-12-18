TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's Entire Family Lands Hulu Docuseries

Instagram

The D'Amelio family is expanding its reach with a new TV series.

Hulu is going all in on TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

On Friday, the streamer announced they picked up an eight-episode docuseries called "The D'Amelio Show," which will revolve around the family of social media stars.

"With a combined social media footprint over 250 million followers, The D’Amelio Show will give an authentic look at the reality of this family as Charli, Dixie, dad Marc and mom Heidi as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values," read a statement from Hulu.

The show will debut in 2021.

"From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D'Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined," the press release continues. "Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online."

"Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok. Rather than attending college in Alabama, Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight."