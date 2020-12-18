Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Maker Facing Homelessness

Getty/Instagram

A woman who helped create the wedding dresses for both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle said she is struggling to feed her family and facing homelessness because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chloe Savage recently revealed to People how her once thriving embroidery business has almost disappeared.

"It's been horrific," the 43-year-old designer confessed. "We've had all our work literally dry up. My 14-year-old daughter is skipping meals to save on the food budget. The stress is getting to her and she is self-harming too. So, she's now going to Child Mental Health Services to get support."

Even though she received a $30,000 loan from the UK government for her Chloe Savage Embroidery studio, Chloe said all the money went to pay bills for the struggling business, which she was eventually forced to shutter.

Now with only $250 coming in weekly from her embroidery kits, Chloe is leaning on her parents, who turned their garage into a studio for Chloe and even sold the father's prized Morris Minor car.

"We are now in the position where we have to actually not pay our bills for the first time ever," admitted Chloe. "Well, what else do you do? You spend half the time phoning up agencies trying to grovel your way into reducing your bill or putting it on a monthly payment or spreading it over, just so you don't get hit by the whole thing."

While at the Royal School of Needlework in Hampton Court Palace, Chloe worked on the iconic dresses for Kate and Meghan.

"Kate came in a few times, she was lovely," Chloe claimed. "The usual blushing bride. She was excited about the dress, nervous about the day, questioning what we were doing … all that sort of stuff."

"We appliquéd all the lace to her gown and shoes," she explained of the work added to Kate's Alexander McQueen gown.

For Meghan, Chloe lent her expertise to the 16-foot veil paired with the actress' Givenchy wedding dress. She was responsible for hand-stitching California poppies and flowers of the Commonwealth onto it.

"It gave you snow blindness after an hour-or-so because you were constantly working white on white," Chloe recalled. "You start to go a little bit cross-eyed after a while!"

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three said she has applied for welfare benefits four times but has been denied.

An upcoming project for HBO, however, may provide Chloe with some much needed work.

"It might just keep us vaguely floating," she said. "As long as nothing goes wrong."