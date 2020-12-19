Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Erika Jayne Posting Texts From Tom Girardi's Alleged Mistress

Getty

Chrissy and social media sleuths had questions about the "receipts."

Chrissy Teigen pulled a classic Chrissy Teigen after Erika Jayne shared text messages from her estranged husband's alleged mistress on Friday.

"This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 49, claimed alongside screenshots of the conversations. "She was f--king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery."

Social media sleuths, however, were quick to point out that the photos didn't appear to be from recent texts.

"July 6th has landed on a Wednesday in 2016 and 2011... not sure beyond the last 10 years tho," one follower shared, referring to the date on one of the pics. Another wrote, "grasping for straws with her 10 year old receipts."

And Chrissy was on hand as well to give her two cents about the age of the texts, according to commentsbycelebs.

"does the next slide include screengrabs of the nokia snake game?" she quipped with a tip of the hat to the mobile game that debuted in 1997.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrissy's slight shade comes after Erika filed for divorce from the 81-year-old attorney in November, citing irreconcilable differences after being married to him for 21 years.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Erika said in a statement. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well."

However, the couple have been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal their involvement with an embezzlement case. Tom has been accused of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. The money was due to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia.