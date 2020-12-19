Keke Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Helped Pay For a Dermatologist When She Was 14

Getty

Keke Palmer revealed Tyler Perry helped treat her "traumatic" skin condition when she was a teenager.

During an interview with People, the 27-year-old star recalled the moment the mega-producer offered his assistance in her struggle with acne breakouts, which was later diagnosed as a side effect of polycystic ovary syndrome.

"I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, 'I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,'" the actress said. "So what I've dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me."

"I'm grateful to Tyler Perry to this day," she continued. "I don't tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward."

"And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don't have to live like that, she added. "If there's something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that."

The "Scream Queens" alum went on to say that she knows how fortunate she is to have had the financial help, as skin care can be quite expensive.

"I had to go to so many specialists, that a lot of people don't have the money to even go to one doctor," she said.

Earlier this month, Keke took to her Instagram to reveal PCOS was the reason behind her troubled skin.

"Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me," she wrote alongside unfiltered photos of her face. "[Polycystic ovary] syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea."

"My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING," she continued. "I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the 'right' things, my blood tests were fine."

"Unfortunately doctors are people and if you don't 'look the part' they may not think that's your problem," she added. "They may not even suggest it if you 'look healthy' whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine... Exactly."

Keke then said she did her own research, brought it to a doctor and was finally diagnosed with the hormone disorder.

"The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne," she explained. "To all the people struggling with this please know you're not alone and that you are still so f--king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don't have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it's ON."