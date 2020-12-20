Demi Lovato, Hailey Baldwin, Scooter Braun and More React to Ariana Grande's Engagement

Instagram

The pop star showed off her engagement ring from boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays with some major news!

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the pop star, 27, appeared to announce she was engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, as she posted a photo album of the couple, which included a few snaps of a sparkling ring.

"forever n then some," the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress captioned the adorable pics.

Hailey Baldwin was quick to comment, posting, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

"💞💞💞💞 this ring is everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I love ypu [sic]," wrote Demi Lovato.

Ariana's manager Scooter Braun shared, "👏👏👏👏👏❤️," before following up with, "congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man. ❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Screamingggggg," wrote singer Tinashe in the comments section.

Ariana's own mother, Joan Grande, gave a shout out, saying, "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

The singer and her real estate agent beau were first linked back in March and have since been quarantining together, according to TMZ.

On May 8, the singer seemingly confirmed their relationship in her "Stuck With U" music video.

TooFab has reached out to Ariana's reps for comment.