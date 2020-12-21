Elliot Page Thanks Fans for All Their Support In First Post Since Coming Out as Trans

Instagram

Page came out in a social media post earlier this month.

Elliot Page appreciates all the love and support he's received since coming out as a transgender, non-binary person.

On Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actor shared a new selfie to Instagram, along with a message to fans in his first post since his announcement earlier this month.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

Stay safe. Be there for each other," he wrote, along with the photo above, showing him in a black hoodie.

The "Umbrella Academy" star then asked his followers to support two trans organizations, Trans Lifeline -- a support hotline -- and Trans Santa -- a campaign providing presents for trans kids in need created by "Pose" star Indya Moore.

"See you in 2021," he concluded, "Xoxo Elliot."

Just as they were when he came out, Page's comments were once again flooded with messages of support from celebrities.

"Major, huge love to you," wrote Jennifer Garner. "I wish you the happiest and safest journey with every blessing, filled with love and joy," added Sharon Stone.

His "X-Men" costar Shawn Ashmore wrote, "Hi Elliot!" with a series of emojis, including a heart. Other emoji-filled reactions came from Janelle Monae, James Gunn, Kate Mara, Ilana Glazer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Loni Love.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page first revealed on December 1. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."