Hype House Members Buy Lavish LA Mansion To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Instagram

"when I started this brand a year ago I wanted to bring a group of friends together to make a fun collaborative environment and I never knew how big it was going to get."

Over the past weekend, Thomas Petrou, co-founder and member of the famous Hype House, announced that he purchased a sprawling new mansion in the hills of Los Angeles to celebrate the group's one-year anniversary.

"I bought that," Petrou excitedly shared on his Instagram story as he pointed to his new lavish hilltop home. He added that fellow Hype House member, Alex Warren, and "his better half" Kouvr Annon also helped purchase the new crib.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Hype House moves in to new house. Thomas Petrou says in video that he bought the house with Alex Warren and Kouvr. This 1 year after the Hype House launched. pic.twitter.com/IhEDNkvP7i — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 19, 2020 @defnoodles

The 22-year-old TikTok star shared an adorable group photo to his Instagram that included all of the Hype House members and wrote: "Happy 1 year anniversary @thehypehousela ❤️ when I started this brand a year ago I wanted to bring a group of friends together to make a fun collaborative environment and I never knew how big it was going to get."

"Thank you to everyone who has been apart and is still apart of this family. I love you all and thank you to all of you who follow us who have changed our lives over the last year," he concluded his heart felt post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans speculated that the group were planning a big move when TikTok photographer Bryant posted his belongings boxed up on his Instagram story with the caption, "Time to pack, new Hype House soon."

In a YouTube vlog Thomas posted on October 27, he noted, "We're looking into moving. Not necessarily right this second, but we're looking at properties today."

This move comes with little surprise as Dexerto previously reported that Petrou begged fans to stop showing up outside their home after dealing with over 100 visitors per day.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

In the past, other social media stars like David Dobrik, and James Charles have dealt with security breaches at their homes after fans tried gaining access to their property in hopes of meeting them.

please stop showing up at my house. i will not hug you, i will not take a photo with you, and i absolutely will not sign your palette. it is extremely disrespectful & makes me feel very unsafe in my own home. respect people’s privacy, it’s really not that hard. — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 16, 2018 @jamescharles

Guys please respect David's privacy & STOP showing up to his house!! He deserves to live a normal life & have privacy!! @DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/RgaoLZ0VFk — Kaitlyn Moran (@kmm2101) December 28, 2019 @kmm2101