Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Pull Quadruple Duty In Sequel

Prime Video

The two once again each play multiple characters, hidden under a ton of old age makeup.

King Akeem is headed back to New York.

On Tuesday, Amazon's Prime Video dropped the first teaser trailer for "Coming 2 America," the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

And not only are the two back for another go-around, but -- just as they did in the original film -- they're each once again playing at least four different roles.

With James Earl Jones' King Jaffe on his death bed, Akeem comes into the throne. "You must heed my words before I'm gone, my son," says Jaffe in the trailer. "Now you will be king, but the throne has passed to a male heir. Akeem, it appears you have a son. He must be found."

With that, Akeem and Semmi hop aboard their golden jet for Queens, New York, on a mission to track down the King's progeny, while running into a few familiar faces along the way. In addition to Murphy and Hall reprising their roles as Clarence and Morris the barbers and Randy Watson of Sexual Chocolate, among others, returning stars seen in the sneak peek also include Shari Headley and Garcelle Beauvais.