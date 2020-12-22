Couple and Their Dog Jump Out of Delta Flight Mid-Takeoff at LaGuardia

Getty

They jumped down the emergency slide while the plane was taxiing on the runway.

A couple and their dog exited a flight in New York on Monday morning — while it was still moving.

The two passengers took their large service dog, opened the door and jumped down the emergency slide right as Atlanta-bound Delta flight 462 was about to depart from LaGuardia Airport.

The plane, which was taxiing to the runway, was forced to abort take-off and return to the gate to deplane the rest of the passengers, so the aircraft could be evaluated.

Delta was forced to accommodate the remaining passengers on alternate flights.

"Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and is scheduled to return to service this evening," Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant told CNN.

The two passengers were later identified as Antonio Murdock, 31, and Brianna Greco, 23, both from Florida, according to the New York Times.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that they were both caught and arrested; they both face charges of criminal trespass, while Murdock alone has also been charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

A witness aboard the flight, Brian Plummer, told the publication that the flight was not full, and that the pair had changed seat several times as they awaited take-off.

"They seemed really nice," he said.

When the plane began to move, he said the man stood up and ignored the flight attendant's order to sit down, saying he couldn't because he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

"If I sit down, I’ll freak out," Murdock said, according to the witness.

The flight attendant told him to sit down again, but instead he began walking towards the front of the plane and out of Mr Plummer's sight.

The plane then suddenly juddered to a halt; Mr Plummer did not find out why until the flight crew eventually informed him later.