Chrissy Teigen Says She'll 'Never' Be Pregnant Again After Loss of Son

"Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been."

Chrissy Teigen revealed how she is coping with the loss of her son and what it may mean for the future.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the TV host, 35, shared a photo of herself while speaking openly about her journey after she and husband John Legend lost their baby they named Jack from complications during pregnancy in September.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she wrote. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

"But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she continued. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx"

The posting comes after Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with John, shared an emotional video on social media after a therapy session on Tuesday.

"This is like a post-therapy face filter," she joked with tears streaming down face, adding, "Those are boogers."

Back in September, Chrissy and John revealed they had lost their third child after Chrissy suffered a placenta abruption.

The couple opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Chrissy. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."