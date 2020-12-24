Angelina Defends Having Jersey Shore Costars as Bridesmaids After Disastrous Wedding Speech (Exclusive)

MTV/TooFab

Angelina also reveals how it's been to watch the current season -- and see how mad her costars really were at her.

Most people have their longest, closest friends as bridesmaids when they walk down the aisle. Angelina Pivarnick picked her "Jersey Shore" costars -- one of whom she was fighting with weeks before the wedding.

Now, she's defending her decision, even after their reception speech rubbed her the wrong way and sparked a feud that led to Snooki's exit from the show.

Speaking with TooFab, Angelina responded to critics wondering why she wouldn't have picked a few lifelong friends over a trio of sometimes-frenemies. "The wedding was planned in such a short, crazy amount of time and, at the moment that we were planning it, the girls and I were getting closer and closer, I felt," she explained.

"Maybe Jenni and I, we had our little tiffs," she continued, referring to the fight that erupted between her and Jenni "JWoww" Farley over Zack Clayton Carpinello's behavior in Las Vegas. "Going to New Orleans ... walking in there we were not at a good place at all. And leaving New Orleans, we were at a great place," she continued.

Since she had already asked Deena Cortese and Nicole Polizzi to be bridesmaids, Angelina felt she couldn't have them and not include Jenni too. "That wouldn't be fair. I would feel bad on my wedding day," she explained.

"Did I think we were best friends? No, but I did feel like we were creating that bond and we were getting closer as friends," she continued. "Thinking back on it now, would I have changed that? I don't think so… but then sometimes I feel like maybe I shouldn't have put them in because, yeah maybe Jenni's right, we weren't as close as what I thought."

Angelina, however, said Jenni should have not accepted the offer if she had any hesitations about what the gig entailed or questioned their friendship.

"Like, they should've said, 'Honestly, Angelina, thank you so much. I really am happy we are forming this bond and let's see what happens in the future, but I really think you should put somebody you're a little bit closer to in, but thank you. I'll be there. I'll be a guest there.'"

"But she didn't do that. She even cried when I asked her, like it was this big moment at the divorce party," she added. "I really feel like I did the right thing, and then, you know, the night of the wedding ... bam!"

The speech the three gave will go down in reality TV infamy, in which they referred to the bride as "trash," "throw up" and "the fly to our shit," all inside jokes anyone who also watched "Jersey Shore" would appreciate. Angelina, however, did not.

"This was my wedding night, with people there, some people don't even watch the show ... they're older. These people didn't know those inside jokes," Angelina told TooFab. "That's my main thing. We can joke all day, everyday. If they would have did this at the rehearsal dinner, Seaside, New Orleans, I would've been laughing my ass off falling on the floor, but because they did this that night where it wasn't just me and Chris, it was Chris and I, and all of our guests and family and friends. I just felt like it was a little bit… it was like, ouch. I wouldn't have done that to them, ever."

While she was laughing along at first, she said that once she turned to her husband Chris and asked whether he was okay, he said "No," and that's when she "lost it."

After Angelina blew up at the wedding, Snooki quit the show and Deena refused to film with her. The women went at it over social media, but have yet to see each other in person in the episodes of "Jersey Shore" that have aired so far. Angelina claims she's no longer part of the cast's group text chain, but did reach out to all the women individually to try and smooth things over.

"I was like, 'Yay, I'm in the group chat,' and then, bam, the wedding speech happened and it was like, 'Oh, she's out," she told TooFab. "I even threw them all individual text messages. I sent it to Mike. They actually never showed this part, where I sent all the text messages to Mike and I let him proofread them and I wrote each girl a sentimental text message of my feelings geared to each one of them individually and that still didn't work. I'm like, why am I doing all this here when I only liked some mean girl comments? I was just taken aback, honestly."

Pivarnick said she's also been surprised to see how angry Deena and Jenni have been on the show as it's aired this season so far.

"They're really this mad at me?!" she exclaimed. "I feel like anybody that's had a wedding ... understands where I was coming from, and I'm not going to take back anything I said or did or anything like that."

"I'm a very honest person, I'm gonna tell you how I feel from the jump. I go right to the point," she added. "If I would've done that to any of them, I think their reaction would've been the same or worse."