Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to 'Vile Tweets' About Kirk's Caroling COVID Protests

The "Fuller House" alum said she "did not attend any recent caroling events."

Candace Cameron Bure came to the defense of her brother Kirk Cameron after he received backlash for his "peaceful" COVID protests.

Taking to her Twitter account late on Wednesday night, the "Fuller House" alum, 44, let her fans know where she stands on Kirk organizing large groups to perform Christmas carols in public without enforcing coronavirus safety protocols.

"I did not attend any recent caroling events," Candace began. "Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I'm in public."

"However, I don't appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe."

On Tuesday, about 100 people gathered in a Thousand Oaks, California parking lot to join Kirk in a "Christmas caroling peaceful protest" against Governor Gavin Newsom's latest stay-at-home order.

Kirk, the former child star of "Growing Pains," had organized a similar event on December 13, calling his followers to join him in an Instagram post.

"Have you ever sung Christmas carols by candlelight at a time where your state governor has prohibited you from doing that in America?" Kirk said in the clip. "If you love God, if you love Christmas and you love liberty, you're not gonna want to miss this."

Several other videos on Kirk's Instagram show groups of people gathering without masks or social distancing to sing Christmas carols.

"So what exactly are you protesting, Kirk? Masks?? The attempted slow down of a deadly disease?? bBy all means continue to do super spreader events like this. I cannot even believe you are proud of this," wrote one social media follower.

Another shared, "When you have a family member die from COVID, then please get back to me on how responsible it was to host this."

And even though Cameron stated she was following COVID guidelines herself, fans didn't take the defense of her brother's actions lightly.

"I’m sorry if people said vile things, but these are the consequences of vile actions," wrote one follower, as another said, "He knows he is part of a public family, and he still decided to host TWO public super spreaders. People are rightfully angry."