25 Celebs Who Are First Time Parents This Holiday Season

These celebs have an extra special gift this holiday!

Over the course of 2020, an overwhelming number of celebrities have welcomed bundles of joy into their lives -- and many of them are first time parents! That means this will be their first holiday season with a baby of their own, and all parents know that children make things even more special.

From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, so many stars will be celebrating the holidays with their new additions. We just can't wait to see the holiday photos!

Find out who are first time parents this year...

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix at the end of 2019. While not much is known about the baby girl, she is about to celebrate her first birthday so the couple is definitely in for an eventful holiday season.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik back in September. The couple has also been extremely private about their little girl but Gigi recently shared a photo showing off the Christmas decorations she put up for the family.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will be celebrating their first holiday season as a family after welcoming their son Matteo on July 31st.

Billie Lourd surprised all of her fans when she revealed that she and partner Austen Rydell had welcomed their son Kingston Fisher in September.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed their son Isaac on January 18th, choosing to name him as a nod to the first emperor of Ethiopia. His middle name Giovanni was inspired by Justin's Italian heritage and both of their grandparents named John.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas never formally announced they were expecting but on July 22nd, they welcomed their daughter Willa. Since then, they've shared photos of Sophie’s pregnancy but haven't posted any pics of the little girl.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt announced the arrival of their little girl Lyla in August. While this is Katherine's first child, Chris is already dad to his eight-year-old son, Jack.

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son Ever Leo on August 20th and look like they have been loving life as new parents. "You are the sunshine of my life 💛," Lea captioned a photo holding the little boy.

Kristin Wiig and her partner Avi Rothman became parents to a set of twins via surrogate earlier this year. While Kristin never formally announced their arrival, she did open up about her struggle with IVF prior to their birth.

Iggy Azalea announced the birth of her son Onyx in July and recently said that the little boy made 2020 the best year of her life. "In spite of all its plot twists 2020 is somehow the greatest of my life so far because of onyx. I'm Thankful today & every day until I die that I have such a sweet, kind, beautiful boy 💖," Iggy wrote .

Rupert Grint finally joined Instagram in order to properly introduce the world to his daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome. "Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," he wrote .

Ed Sheeran took a break from his social media hiatus to let fans know Cherry Seaborn had given birth to their daughter Lyra Antarctica in August. "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Ed wrote.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove at the end of August. The couple announced the little girl's birth through UNICEF, telling them, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." While this is Katy's first child, Orlando is already dad to a nine-year-old son named Flynn.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty announced the arrival of their baby boy on their one-year wedding anniversary in October, simply sharing a photo of the infant's tiny foot.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix welcomed their first child in September, who they named River after Joaquin's late brother.

"DWTS" pro Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick will be very new parents this holiday season after welcoming their daughter Sage on November 2nd. "Grateful for our new normal ❤️❤️ diapers everywhere, messy room, newborn cuddles, and no sleep," Lindsay wrote on her Instagram.

In September, Melissa Benoist gave birth to her first child with husband Chris Wood. The couple named the little boy Huxley, sharing a photo of his tiny hand to Instagram.

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke announced the arrival of their son on August 11th. While Domino has shared some sweet photos of the little boy, she has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcomed their little boy Beckett via surrogate on July 7th. The couple seem to be loving life as parents and recently got decked out in a family costume for Halloween!

Early this year, Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick revealed that they welcomed a baby boy, born on February 22nd.

Model Iskra Lawrence gave birth to her son with husband Philip Payne on April 25th and has been sharing adorable family photos ever since!

Danielle Panabaker and her husband Hayes Robbins keep their lives pretty private, but announced the arrival of their baby in early 2020. Danielle posted a photo of her baby bump, writing , "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling."

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd became first time parents on March 23rd with the arrival of their son Hayes. They've shared some sweet moments enjoying family time together, including a piano lesson with the little boy!

Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed their son Ace on March 14th. While the couple are no longer together, it's clear they are both loving their role as new parents. "My endless love. #8months," Malika wrote on Instagram.

Anderson Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt on April 27th, whom he named after his late father. The baby was even recently named People's Cutest Baby Alive!