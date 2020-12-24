Top 10 Viral Videos From TikTok in 2020

TikTok

There's a good chance you saw these videos of your FYP page this year.

2020 was full of surprises, including the content that went viral on TikTok this year! Over the past 12 months, countless videos on the app received millions of views and became a part of pop culture history, changing the lives of those who created them.

From annoying Zoom coworkers to bizarre cereal jingles all the way back to the dinosaur’s extinction, these are the videos that TikTok deemed the top viral videos this year.

Find out which videos made the top 10, below.

1. Bella Poarch Does "M to the B"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In one of Bella Poarch's first viral videos, which has racked up 543 million views, the TikTok star makes cute faces and bounces along to the beat while "M to the B" by Millie B plays in the background. It's massive success left a lot of viewers dumbfounded but one thing's for sure - it's hard to stop watching!

2. Skateboarding Cranberry Juice Guy

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TikTok user @420Doggface208, AKA Nathan Apodaca, went viral for his laidback video where he could be seen skateboarding to work while listening to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Midway through he takes a sip of cranberry juice straight from the bottle. His TikTok inspired a ton of recreations, including one from Stevie Nicks herself, and increased Ocean Spray sales so much that the company bought him a car!

3. That One Coworker on Zoom

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Comedian Caitlin Reilly, known for her hilarious impressions, really nailed it when she took on the role of that one coworker everyone hates during Zoom meetings. During the fake call, Caitlin obnoxiously leaned into the camera to speak, totally sucked up to the boss and reminded everyone how important it was to do their best for the company, just like she was.

4. Jalaiah Harmon Dances at the NBA All-Star Game

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Jalaiah Harmon, the 15-year-old choreographer behind the "Renegade" dance, got her moment in the spotlight during the NBA All-Star Game early this year. Jalaiah showed off her moves before doing the "Renegade" alongside a team of NBA dancers.

5. Will Smith Wipes It Down

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Will Smith took on one of the biggest trends of the year - the wipe it down challenge. In the vid, Will wiped his mirror while watching himself transform into his "Men In Black" character.

6. The Original Mi Pan Su Sus

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TikTok user @awa_de_horchata_uwu was the first person to share the "Mi Pan Su Sus" audio that went completely viral. In the video, the obscure cereal jingle plays while an animated llama dances along. It makes as little sense as you think!

7. God Talks Dinosaurs

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In a hilarious video from Eliza Petersen, she acts out a fictional conversation between God and an angel that lead to the demise of the dinosaurs. While God asked the angel to make the dinos "meatier," the angel heard "meteor."

8. Tabitha Brown Makes Carrot Bacon

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Tabitha Brown went viral with her vegan recipe teaching viewers how to make bacon out of carrots. Her hilarious commentary and soothing voice had fans demanding more.

9. Julian Bass

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Julian Bass impressed TikTok with his insane editing skills as he showed off his favorite superheroes. His flawless transitions between superheroes earned him the title of CEO of Edits.

10. Goose Throws It Back

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TikTok user @hartyt_ had to share with the world when he realized his family's goose knew how to "throw it back." He and his family danced alongside the goose as she shook her feathers.