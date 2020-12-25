Demi Lovato Rocks New Look As She Opens Up About ED Recovery

Instagram

"Surely she throws up here and there," Lovato wrote.

Demi Lovato opened up about her battle with bulimia while showing off her stretch marks in an empowering Instagram post on Christmas Eve.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer wrote. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors."

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'" she said alongside a series of Instagram versus reality photos.

"In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

The 28-year-old songstress even went as far as "wearing actual glitter paint on [her] stretch marks to celebrate [her] body and all of its features."

"This year was tough," she continued, "Be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY."

Demi also showed off an edgy new look in her Stories complete with bleach blonde bangs and evil eye nail art.