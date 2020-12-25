10 Extravagant Holiday Gifts From Celebrities

Instagram

You won't believe some of the gifts celebrities give for the holidays!

The holidays are a season of giving and when you're a celebrity, Christmas morning can get a little over the top! With unlimited budgets and access to some pretty unique experiences, stars have the capability to be as creative as they want. Mini Lamborghinis? Done. A winter wonderland in Malibu? Also done.

While the Kardashians usually take the cake in giving extravagant gifts, other celebs like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart aren't far behind. You really can't get more extreme than buying someone the house of their choice, after all!

While these gifts certainly aren't within budget for the average person, it's fun to get an inside look at Christmas for these famous faces.

Read on to see some of the most outrageous celebrity Christmas gifts, below.

1. Kim Kardashian - Matching Cars

When Kim Kardashian's daughter North was just six-months-old, she gifted her a mini Lamborghini car - and gave dad Kanye West the matching full size version. "Like father like daughter," Kim captioned an Instagram snap with the cars side-by-side.

2. Dwayne Johnson - A House

For Christmas, Dwayne Johnson gifted his mother with the house of her choosing, anywhere in the world she wanted. In the heartwarming video, his mother can be seen tearing up after being presented with the gift.

3. Kim Kardashian - Six Mini Louis Vuitton Bags

Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol https://t.co/7631Vwuhol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2019 @KimKardashian

In 2018, Kim Kardashian purchased a vintage mini Louis Vuitton bag for all the "baby girls" in the family. Each bag retails for over $1,000.

4. Nick Jonas - Ski-Doo Snowmobile

In 2019, Nick Jonas gifted his wife Priyanka Chopra with her own snowmobile. A brand new Ski-Doo device, as shown in Priyanka's Insta snap, can easily cost $10,000, not to mention that it was driven to their door by Santa himself!

5. Justin Bieber - Private Jet

Justin Bieber treated himself to the ultimate Christmas present when he was just 20 - his very own private jet! He took to Instagram to share a snap of the luxury plane, writing, "Merry Christmas she's a beauty."

6. Luke Bryan - Kangaroos

On Christmas day in 2017, Luke Bryan presented his wife Caroline with two adorable kangaroos to live on their rescue farm. Luke faced some backlash about keeping the wild animals as pets but hasn't ever spoken out about the situation.

7. Kevin Hart - Winter Wonderland

Every year, Kevin Hart's family travels to Aspen for the holidays but one year when they were unable to make the trip, Kevin brought Aspen to Malibu. He created a winter wonderland in their California backyard, snow and sledding included! "I brought aspen to Malibu since we couldn't go to aspen this year.... anything for my kids. #Harts #happyholidays," Kevin wrote.

8. Kris Jenner - Disneyland Memorabilia

In 2018, Kris Jenner got her daughter Kourtney the only present that's ever made her cry. She presented her eldest child with figurines from the It's A Small World ride at Disneyland.

9. Chris Brown - Cash

Chris Brown gave his daughter Royalty with cold, hard cash for Christmas in 2019 so that she could get whatever she desired. He presented the wad of cash in a silver jewelry box that had "xoxo" engraved on it.

10. Bhad Bhabie - House Mortgage

