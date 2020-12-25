All The Holiday Cards Celebrities Are Sending Out This Year

Instagram

Receiving holiday mail is one of the best parts of the season!

This holiday season we're not able to be together with all of our loved ones in person, so sending them something special in the mail is sure to bring some cheer to their day. Whether it's a short, sentimental note or a full on photoshoot, a holiday card lets our loved ones know they're in our thoughts.

While we may not be on the mailing list to receive holiday cards from our favorite celebrities, many are taking to social media to share their family's holiday photos and Christmas cards! Here's to hoping these fun family photos bring joy to your day as well.

Check out some of the holiday cards celebrities have sent this year, below.

Denise Richards posed alongside her husband Aaron and her three children for her California holiday card, hoping that it will spread love to their friends and family around the world.

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family... Christmas might look a little different this year, but I think everyone will feel our love, hope and joy, no matter how near or far," Denise wrote on Instagram.

This year, Tori Kelly created her very own holiday cards inspired by her new song "25th." The festive cards include lyrics from the holiday tune and we're sure she'll be sending them out to her loved ones.

"i'm SO EXCITED to announce that they've crafted special minted greeting cards inspired by my song '25th' that you can share with all your friends & loved ones! ♥️," Tori wrote on Instagram.

Snooki couldn't wait to share her family's adorable holiday photos featuring her smiling three children in matching attire.

"MY BAYYYBAYSS! (Moira voice) So excited I got their Holiday pics done!!! I am such a blessed mawma 🙏🏽🎄🎅🏽," Snooki wrote, adding credit to her photographer Cara Lovello.

Nikki Bella gave a behind-the-scenes look at her family's upcoming holiday card, where her newborn son stole the show.

"Christmas card shoot 🎅🏻🎄Loved Teo's hair blowing in the wind lol," Nikki captioned the video.

Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark took a fun family photo with their three sons and their pooch for their holiday card. They even included a cute note acknowledging what a crazy year it’s been.

"Oh, what a year! But through it all, there is so much to be grateful for... Check out our gorgeous holiday card... I can't think of a better way to share holiday wishes," Melissa wrote.

Kyle Richards couldn't fit any more pups in her holiday card if she tried! In addition to her husband Mauricio and her four daughters, she also included their six dogs.

"I'm absolutely obsessed with our 2020 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress! While we weren't able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings 💕," Kyle wrote on Instagram.

Sonequa Martin-Green and her husband Kenric shared their first ever holiday card, cozied up with their two children.

"Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE. So we're doing holiday cards for the first time ever... So happy with how it turned out! What do you think, we did good yea? Even with Saraiyah being ready for a nap, haha. 🥰 Happy Holidays to all, from our family to yours," Sonequa wrote on Instagram.

Tori Spelling shared a sweet card featuring her five children but one person was notably missing - her husband Dean! While he was filming in Canada and didn't make it home in time for the photoshoot, she held up a photo of him in lieu of his presence.

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card... Although Dean is away for work, we did our best to incorporate him," Tori wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sent out a beautiful card featuring their three children posing together in front of a summery backdrop.