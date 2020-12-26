Growing Pains Star Jeremy Miller Slams Kirk Cameron Over Caroling Protests

Getty/Instagram

Jeremy Miller slammed his "Growing Pains" co-star Kirk Cameron for holding maskless Christmas caroling protests.

On Tuesday, about 100 people gathered in a Thousand Oaks, California parking lot to join Kirk in a "Christmas caroling peaceful protest" against Governor Gavin Newsom's latest stay-at-home order. A majority of the protestors were not following coronavirus safety protocols.

"While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority," Jeremy, who played Kirk's younger brother on the beloved sitcom, told Page Six on Friday.

"I truly couldn't be more disappointed in him," he added.

Kirk's sister Candace Cameron Bure, however, came to his defense in a tweet on Wednesday after she caught wind of the backlash.

"I did not attend any recent caroling events," Candace wrote. "Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I'm in public."

"However, I don't appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe."

Last week, Tracey Gold, who played Kirk and Jeremy's overachieving sister on "Growing Pains," also spoke out against Kirk's actions.

"Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove," she tweeted. "I'm worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later."

Earlier in the month, Kirk organized a similar caroling event, calling his followers to join him in an Instagram post.

"Have you ever sung Christmas carols by candlelight at a time where your state governor has prohibited you from doing that in America?" Kirk said in the clip. "If you love God, if you love Christmas and you love liberty, you're not gonna want to miss this."

Several other videos on Kirk's Instagram show groups of people gathering without masks or social distancing to sing carols in protest of the coronavirus safety protocols.

As of Friday, California has recorded 2,042,290 cases of Covid-19 with 23,947 deaths.