Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Instagram

"5 more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line," shared the Grammy winner.

Michelle Branch opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

The "Everywhere" singer, 37, took to social media on Saturday to pen a heartfelt message how she and her husband Patrick Carney lost a child earlier in the month.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet,'" she shared. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf--ker!)"

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress," she continued. "We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line."

The Grammy winner included a slideshow of family photos in the post. One featured Michelle and Patrick's son Rhys James, whom they welcomed in August 2018. She also shares daughter Owen, 15, with ex Teddy Landau.

"These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP's," Michelle added. "I couldn't imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in 2017, the songwriter got candid about her divorce from Teddy, telling People how having a daughter helped the pair end their relationship amicably in 2014.

"I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't," she confessed. "He's 19 years my senior. Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close."

Michelle would go on to meet Patrick at a Grammys party in 2015, where they decided to work on her album "Hopeless Romantic" together.