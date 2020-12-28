Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals His 'Most Embarrassing Fashion Mishap'

attn

With the help of "Love Island" host Arielle Vandenberg, Tan dishes on the "Lewks of 2020."

Tan France may be the fashion guru on "Queer Eye," but it doesn't mean he can't have a few garment gaffes himself.

During a segment for Facebook Watch's "Peace Out 2020" special produced by ATTN:, the TV personality got candid about his failed attempt to keep it casual during everyone's favorite quarantine pastime of the year... Zoom chats.

"Just being home, I often wear pajamas or shorts when I'm on a Zoom call," Tan began. "And as with many people, there was a slight fall of my phone and you saw boxer shorts and bare legs."

"And that was probably one of the most embarrassing moments as far as fashion mishaps go," he confessed over a revealing clip of the dressing debacle.

"Love Island" host Arielle Vandenberg chimed in, "Well, least you're wearing boxers."

Arielle then went on to give a run down of the "trends that took center stage this year" as "fashion is a true reflection of how we live our lives and 2020 is one for the history books."

Watch the clip below for the Top 5 "Lewks of 2020."