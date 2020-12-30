All The Albums That Went Number 1 in 2020

Getty

These artists hit the top of the charts over the past 12 months!

It's one of the highest honors for an artist to hit number 1 on the Billboard charts and every week, the outlet reveals who has taken over the coveted top spot.

Over the course of 2020, 31 different artists have hit number one on the Billboard 200 , which recognizes an artist's total album sales based on a weighted formula. They take into account metrics like pure sales as well as streams and YouTube views to calculate "equivalent units" and then rank them on the charts.

Only seven artists this year maintained their top spot for more than a week, including Roddy Rich and Taylor Swift, whose album "Folklore" stayed at number one for six consecutive weeks!

1. "Fine Line" by Harry Styles

After Harry Styles dropped "Fine Line" in December 2019, it went straight to number one. Harry kicked off 2020 in the top spot, continuing his reign of the Billboard charts for the second week in a row.

2. "JackBoys" by JackBoys and Travis Scott

The following week, Travis Scott's collaboration "JackBoys" took over the number one slot, but only held the spot for one week.

3. "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" by Roddy Rich

The week of January 18th, Roddy Rich's 2019 album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" reclaimed the top spot, after previously hitting number one in December. It then spent two more weeks in the top spot, for a total of 4 weeks.

4. "Rare" by Selena Gomez

Roddy Ricch's run on the charts ended when Selena Gomez released "Rare," which became her third number one album.

5. "Music To Be Murdered By" by Eminem

The next week, Eminem dropped "Music To Be Murdered By" which shot to the top of charts and marked his 10th number one album.

6. "Funeral" by Lil Wayne

Two weeks later, Lil Wayne's new album "Funeral" topped the charts, which became his fifth number one album.

7. "Changes" by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber gained his seventh career number one when he released "Changes" at the end of February.

8. "Map of the Soul: 7" by BTS

The following week, BTS hit number one after the release of "Map of the Soul: 7," their fourth album taking the top spot.

9. "My Turn" by Lil Baby

Lil Baby's sophomore album hit number one in March and then he reclaimed the spot in June for four consecutive weeks. His total five weeks at number one made him one of 2020's artists with the most time spent at the top of the charts.

10. "Eternal Atake" by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert gained his second number one album with "Eternal Atake," which took the top spot for two weeks in a row.

11. "After Hours" by The Weeknd

The Weeknd's new album "After Hours" debuted at number one and remained on top for four consecutive weeks, which made it the first album to do so since Drake's "Scorpion" in 2018.

12. "Blame It on Baby" by DaBaby

The Weeknd's four week run was interrupted by DaBaby's album "Blame It on Baby," which became his second number one record.

13. "38 Baby 2" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

"38 Baby 2" from YoungBoy Never Broke Again topped the charts the week of May 9th, his second number one album.

14. "Here and Now" by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesneys's ninth number one album "Here and Now" topped the charts the week on May 16th.

15. "Good Intentions" by Nav

The next week, Nav's "Good Intentions" took the number one spot, marking his second chart topping project.

16. "High Off Life" by Future

Future's seventh number one album "High Off Life" entered the charts the week of May 30th.

17. "Wunna" by Gunna

Gunna's album "Wunna" entered the charts on June 6th, which was his first album to hit number one.

18. "Chromatica" by Lady Gaga

The week of June 13th, Lady Gaga gained her sixth number one album with "Chromatica."

19. "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" by Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke went to number one for the first time with "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," which was released posthumously after he was killed during a home invasion early in the year.

20. "Legends Never Die" by Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD's third album "Legends Never Die'' was also released posthumously, marking his second number one album. It remained in the spot for two consecutive weeks.

21. "Folklore" by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's surprise album "Folklore" immediately shot to number one, her seventh album to achieve that milestone. It remained in the top spot for six consecutive weeks, which hadn't been done since Drake's "Views" in 2016. It later returned to number one for a seventh nonconsecutive week, beating Whitney Houston's long standing record. In late October, it once again hit the top spot for its eighth week.

22. "Detroit 2" by Big Sean

Big Sean temporarily knocked Taylor Swift out of the top spot when his album "Detroit 2" debuted at number one the week of September 19th.

23. "Top" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

For the second time in 2020, YoungBoy Never Broke Again topped the charts, this time with "Top." It also marked his third number one project in the past twelve months, breaking a record previously held by BTS.

24. "Tickets To My Downfall" by Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly gained his first-ever number one album when "Tickets To My Downfall" debuted during the week of October 10th.

25. "Savage Mode II" by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

21 Savage and Metro Boomin both got their second number one albums when "Savage Mode II" hit the charts in October.

26. "What You See Is What You Get" by Luke Combs

Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" was originally released in November of 2019, taking the number one spot. When Luke reissued a deluxe edition a year later, it went to number one once again.

27. "Positions" by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's fifth number one album "Positions" took the top spot when it debuted the week of November 14th and remained there for two consecutive weeks. It marked her third number one in just two years, the fastest accumulation of three chart-topping studio albums ever by a female artist.

AC/DC's 18th studio album "Power Up" was released in November and hit number one, marking the band's third number one album.

29. "Be" by BTS

BTS released "Be" in November, their second album of 2020, and their fifth number one album overall.

30. "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" by Bad Bunny

The following week, Bad Bunny took over the top spot with "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo," marking the first all-Spanish-language album to reach number one in the entire history of the Billboard 200.

31. "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes scored his fourth number one album when "Wonder" topped the charts the week of December 10th.