This Gas Station Worker's TikTok Account is Wholesome Enough to Counter All the Negativity of 2020

Seal 2020 away forever with this concentrated beam of wholesomeness.

TikToker @akramadinas might just have the best account on the entire platform — and he doesn't do a single dance.

The gas station worker based in Fresno California has steadily built a following of 3Million by helping out people down on their luck — and filming the moments of unbridled joy when that luck turns around.

Akramadinas — AK for short — takes donations from followers and passes them on to homeless people, and the reaction vids will simply melt your heart.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

For the cynics among us, the donees bring him back receipts to prove they are spending on the things the doners are giving for in good faith, even if it's for something as heartbreakingly basic as a room for the night, some food or in one case, a simple ID.

And it's not just money; many of his followers send gifts to pass along, with letters and notes of encouragement, and watching how gratefully the simplest items are received will really make you thankful for everything you have.

AK chronicles many of the recipients as they begin to turn their lives around, some of the delightful characters in his uplifting anthology have garnered quite the following.

One of his most recent videos captured the moment one homeless man is given the pink slip to his own RV:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Another eye-watering clip, which has already racked up 16million plays, shows the moment another homeless man who can barely see is given enough money to buy a pair of glasses.

Following his story as he strives to see his young daughters again is the boost of positivity we all need heading into 2021:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.