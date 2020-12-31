Top 10 Best Selling Albums of 2020

Getty

These artists brought in major sales and even more streams in 2020

It may have been impossible for our favorite artists to hit the road in 2020, but that didn't stop them from releasing new music! Over the past 12 months, major artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have dropped new albums that have been met with incredible success.

Not only did they sell hundreds of thousands of copies (Taylor even hit a million!) but they also were streamed thousands of times a day. By calculating this sales data and streaming data, Billboard compiled a list of the top 200 albums of 2020. While Taylor and The Weeknd both made the list, they didn't take the top spot. The number one album will probably surprise you!

10. "What You See Is What You Get" by Luke Combs

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Luke Combs originally dropped "What You See Is What You Get" in 2019, but a year later re-released a deluxe version of the album. According to HITS Daily Double , Luke sold over 150,000 copies of the album and was streamed over 1 billion times.

9. "Legends Never Die" by Juice WRLD

Release Date: July 10, 2020

Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Legends Never Die" reportedly sold almost 300,000 copies and was streamed 2 billion times. It held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for two weeks in a row.

8. "After Hours" by The Weeknd

Release Date: March 20, 2020

The Weeknd's "After Hours" is said to have sold 460,000 copies, which makes sense as it spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. Not only did it have massive sales but was also streamed 2 billion times.

7. "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" by Pop Smoke

Release Date: July 3, 2020

Pop Smoke's album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" was released posthumously, selling over 100,000 copies and streaming almost 2.5 billion times.

6. "Eternal Atake" by Lil Uzi Vert

Release Date: March 6, 2020

After releasing "Eternal Atake," Lil Uzi Vert brought in a massive amount of streams - reportedly over 2.5 billion times!

5. "Folklore" by Taylor Swift

Release Date: July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift was the only artist this year to sell over a million albums, leading "Folklore" to spend eight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. She also racked up over a billion streams!

4. "Fine Line" by Harry Styles

Release Date: December 13, 2019

Harry Styles sold over 300,000 copies of his sophomore album "Fine Line" which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. He also brought in over 1.3 billion streams.

3. "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" by Roddy Ricch

Release Date: December 6, 2019

Roddy Ricch's album "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" may have been released in 2019 but in 2020 it brought in over 2 billion streams and spent three weeks in the top spot on the Billboard 200.

2. "My Turn" by Lil Baby

Release Date: February 28, 2020

After the release of "My Turn," Lil Baby's sophomore album hit number one on the Billboard 200 for five weeks. It was streamed over 3 billion times and sold over 30,000 copies.

1. "Hollywood's Bleeding" by Post Malone

Release Date: September 6, 2019

Despite being released in September of last year, Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" sold almost 100,000 copies in 2020 and was streamed 2 billion times.