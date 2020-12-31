Top 10 Earning Movies at the Box Office in 2020

Everett Collection

Find out which film brought in $200 million despite the pandemic.

During a year that saw thousands of movie theaters shut down due to the pandemic, ticket sales still soared in the millions for many flicks released over the past 12 months. While sales didn't quite reach the level of last year's profits, with 2019’s top film bringing in $858 million, this year's highest grossing movie in the US still made over $200 million in sales.

According to Box Office Mojo, all of the highest earning films were released in the first quarter of the year, prior to COVID-related closures. Their calculations did not consider movies that were digitally released or premiered on streaming services.

Find out which movies made the most money in 2020...

10. "The Call of the Wild"

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Gross: $62,342,368

9. "The Invisible Man"

Release Date: February 28, 2020

Gross: $64,914,05

8. "Little Women"

Release Date: December 25, 2020

Gross: $70,508,087

7. "Dolittle"

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Gross: $77,047,065

6. "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

Release Date: February 20, 2020

Gross: $84,158,461

5. "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker"

Release Date: December 20, 2019

Gross: $124,496,308

4. "Jumanji: The Next Level"

Release Date: December 13, 2019

Gross: $124,736,710

3. "Sonic the Hedgehog"

Release Date: February 14, 2020

Gross: $146,066,470

2. "1917"

Release Date: December 25, 2019

Gross: $157,901,466

1. "Bad Boys for Life"

Release Date: January 17, 2020

Gross: $204,417,855