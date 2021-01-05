Drew Barrymore Talks Getting Stood Up By Guy From Celebrity Dating App

Getty

On Monday, during an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" with comedian Nikki Glaser, Drew Barrymore confessed she's gone through her own struggles and obstacles searching for a suitor while using a celebrity dating app.

The 45-year-old actress said, "I booked a date with one guy, like finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet."

"And I was like, 'Can't you be a jerk like an hour before?' That would have been such a time saver," Drew explained.

"I know that happens all the time," the daytime talk show host noted. "I felt so stupid."

Barrymore also revealed what type of men she typically goes for, "There are big, high-powered men and of course, I didn't go for any of those. I never have! I was like, oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun."

"I'm sure he was just extremely intimidated by you, that's what I always convince myself of when they cancel…," Glaser said trying to cheer up Barrymore.

The "Family Guy" actress responded saying, "I think he's just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way... We've just got to face the facts. It may be personal, it may not be, but whatever. Let's not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this."

Using online dating apps, it's common to struggle with self love and body image as you're constantly comparing yourself to other users, and Barrymore is no exception to that.

"And at the same time, I'm like, you know what, this is my body. I made two babies. I'm working with what I've got," she explained. "You know what, screw it. I love these women in Victoria's Secret campaigns. I love these women on this app and I'm not going to compare myself to them."

The Golden Globe winner has been very open about navigating the dating scene since her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, whom she shares two children with, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.